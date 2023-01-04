By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 January 2023 • 12:24

Image - Centro Hiperbarico

Hyperbaric Oxygen has been endorsed by the British Board of Anti-Aging and Integrative Medicine for the ability to enhance beauty and HBO has anti-ageing properties.

HBO stimulates collagen production, improves skin elasticity, eliminates toxins and can help repair damaged skin. It can also promote healthy hair growth and help with weight loss, cellulite, wrinkles, acne, eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea.

HBO can improve bruising and swelling after aesthetic procedures such as lasers, chemical peels, facelifts and liposuction and enhance hair growth following a transplant.

According to, “Medical Gas Research,” HBOT can be effective in treating photoaging skin and the advancement in skin complexions. Skin conditions are an ever present concern as aging, UV radiation, and other vulnerabilities can significantly degrade the skin over time. The use of HBOT has been shown to address the wrinkles created by UV irradiation.

How Does Skin Damage and Wrinkles Occur?

Before we discuss how hyperbaric oxygen therapy treats your skin, we have to understand how wrinkles are formed. Skin complications like wrinkles and acne are due to aging, exposure to sunlight, smoking, and bad nutrition. In particular, and possibly due to the increased amount of estrogen, female skin appears to get more wrinkles than male skin.

Another way the skin ages is through UV radiation. UV radiation causes wrinkles and skin damage, which can be signs of esophageal aging or photoaging. Photoaging is characterized by “tingling, rough skin, abnormal pigmentation, thickening of the skin, deep creases, and visible wrinkles.” UV radiation may also cause esophageal angiogenesis, or the formation of new blood vessels out of preexisting vessels, which may result in the formation of wrinkles.

HBOT For Treating Skin Damage

In a recent study, scientists have found evidence that hyperoxic environments (90% or more oxygen), for 2 hours, helped to reduce the level of wrinkle formation and epidermal thickness after receiving UV radiation. The exposure to a hyperoxic environment increased skin tension by 10 times, as compared to the control group. In the group treated with just UV radiation, skin tension increased 5 times. However, the group that was treated with a hyperoxic environment, after UV radiation, saw reduced tension in the skin. The results of this study suggest that when the skin is in a high-oxygen environment, wrinkle formation after UV radiation exposure reduces in the skin.

It’s important to note that the research on hyperbaric oxygen therapy can be beneficial for skin rejuvenation, and that its benefits on the skin are continuing to grow. More evidence is needed to make a conclusive statement, but recent studies show promise in hyperbaric benefits and the results of hyperbaric oxygen chambers on anti-aging.

For further information you can contact us:

Centro Hiperbarico Estepona

Avenida España 242

Estepona 29680

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 952 806 796 – 663 418 023

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram