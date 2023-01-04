The three foods that can help you get a better night’s sleep

By Betty Henderson • 04 January 2023 • 13:18

IF your new year’s resolution involves getting better quality sleep, we have just the thing for you. Recent research by experts at Best Mattress Brand has revealed the three foods you need to be eating to get a better night’s sleep.

As complaints of insomnia increase globally, researchers took on the project to investigate solutions to the issue. Today we’re bringing you the three foods that you should try to start 2023 feeling well-rested and energetic!

Tart cherries

The studies revealed that tart cherries have higher concentrations of melatonin than other foods, a hormone that promotes healthy sleep. Consuming two cups of tart cherry juice decreased time to get to sleep, increased overall sleep time, and resulted in less awakenings during the night.

Kiwi

Kiwi is well-known for its numerous health benefits, thanks to its high content of nutrients and antioxidants and nutritional value. The fruit is also being credited as inducing sleep quicker. Its high antioxidant, folate and serotonin content mean eating a kiwi an hour before sleeping can help you fall asleep faster.

Banana

As well as being a delicious bedtime snack, bananas contain valuable nutrients which improve sleep quality. Eating a banana boosts tryptophan, serotonin, magnesium, and potassium which all contribute to a great night’s sleep.