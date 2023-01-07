WATCH: Tiger attack leaves circus performer in serious condition.

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 January 2023 • 12:30
Tiger - Image Sukpaiboonwat / Shutterstock.com
According to reports on Twitter on Saturday, January 7 the man was entertaining the audience with one tiger in front of him and the other behind.
The tiger behind him, which was waiting to perform next, is said to have suddenly attacked the tamer and bitten him, leaving him with serious injuries. He is said to have suffered deep bites to the neck and leg although his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
According to the news site TGcom24 the show was stopped and the circus evacuated. The police and emergency services were called and the animal darted, before being taken away for veterinary analysis.
Tiger performances are not common these days as it is considered cruel, but also dangerous as the attack that leaves a circus performer in serious condition confirms.
