By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 19:23

Castile-Leon in Spain and the north and centre of Portugal intensify their relationship. Image: Aritra Deb / Shutterstock.com.

The aim is to create a space for collaboration that transcends national, regional and institutional borders, involving the different actors of cross-border cooperation.

The aim is to achieve greater coordination and articulation between the entities working in the border area and the public authorities in charge of administering a specific territory.

Portugal–Spain relations describe relations between the governments of the Portuguese Republic and the Kingdom of Spain. The two states make up the vast majority of the Iberian Peninsula and as such, the relationship between the two is sometimes known as Iberian relations.

The news comes not long after Spain and Portugal confirmed their commitment to putting forward a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

“This agreement means an important step for this common project of federations, but also for the countries,” RFEF president Luis Rubiales said in a statement. “Soccer, sport, is a magnificent tool to inject strength and will to overcome in these moments of great difficulty.”

“Few things can be more exciting than the opportunity to organise a World Cup and we cannot think of a better partner than Portugal. We go hand in hand with the Portuguese Federation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.