UK plans to introduce new law in parliament to end wave of strikes

10 January 2023

The bill by th e UK governm ent aims to main tain minimum safety levels during strikes by workers from key public services

The government in the UK will introduce a new law in its parliament, aimed at maintaining minimum safety standards for workers from the public sector during strikes.

The plan to introduce this law comes at a time, when the country is witnessing a huge wave of protests from public workers, who are demanding a pay rise, amidst rising inflation in the country.

Rail workers, nurses, and ambulance staff have staged walkouts, as several attempts of talks between the government and the trade unions, most recently on Monday, also failed to reach conclusions.

The new anti-strike bill will also not be debated upon, but could take several months before it comes into effect.

Meanwhile, the government has said that the decision to set what is defined as minimum safety levels for fire, ambulance, and rail services, needs to be consulted under the new law.

“We will never withdraw the right to strike from people but…when there are strikes on, life and limb must come first and there has to be a minimum safety standard put in place for that,” said Grant Shapps, UK´s business minister in a quote cited by Euronews.

Responding to the introduction of this bill, UK´s trade unions have called it undemocratic and unworkable. They have asked for members of the parliament to reject it as well.

“If passed, this bill will prolong disputes and poison industrial relations leading to more frequent strikes,” said, Paul Nowak, TUC General Secretary.

UK´s opposition party has now announced that they will repeal the law if it comes into power during the national elections, scheduled next year.

