By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 16:35
Discover the exciting world of caravanning at the Provincial Caravanning and Leisure Time Exhibition. Image: IFA/Alicante.
Visit the 30th edition of the most important caravanning trade fair in the Mediterranean and the second most important in Spain.
Attending the exhibition will be the main brands in the market, displayed in an area of 13,564 m2 for the caravanning sector attendees, as well as a wide variety of choice and offers on second-hand vehicles. You will also have at your disposal a large accessory store to tune up your caravan or motorhome.
Don’t forget to visit the more recreational area of the exhibition: campsites, tourist offices and holiday offers, leisure activities, stands with a variety of articles and the presence of food trucks, which offer a varied gastronomic offer.
Camping Caravanning, a lifestyle in contact with nature.
For more information or to buy tickets head to the website: /www.caravaning-alicante.es/
