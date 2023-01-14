Horrific Russian missile attack destroys residential apartment block killing nine and injuring 64 in Ukraine’s Dnipro

By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 21:37

Image of damage caused by Russian missile attack in Dnipro, Ukraine. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

A Russian cruise missile attack killed at least nine people, injured around 64 more, and totally destroyed a nine-storey residential apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

A Russian cruise missile attack earlier today, Saturday, January 14, resulted in a nine-storey residential block being totally destroyed in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. At least five people are confirmed to have died with around 50 more said to have been injured. Six children are thought to be among those injured.

Emergency crews rushed to the location and conducted an operation to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble who were said to be using mobile phones and lanterns to signal their locations.

The deputy head of OP Tymoshenko reported that cranes were being deployed to evacuate residents from the collapsed building that reportedly contained 72 apartments.

The horrible aftermath of the Russian strike on Dnipro so far: Nine dead, a 15 year old girl among them 64 wounded – 59 hospitalized – head of Dnipropetrovsk regional administration. Hundreds of people without homes. Immeasurable grief and suffering. 📹: @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/vWXfJwc0aW — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 14, 2023

А russian missile hit a multi-story residential building in Dnipro. There are people under the rubble. We need long-range missiles from our allies.#ATACMS #russiaisateroriststate #Dnipro pic.twitter.com/QE3dQcQceQ — НГУ (@ng_ukraine) January 14, 2023

5 confirmed deaths in #Dnipro , at least 50 wounded. Among wounded 12 kids. Russians hit the building with an X-22 missile designed to destroy aircraft carrier groups at sea. #RussiaIsATerroristState #PrayForUkraine pic.twitter.com/e87V18PSsr — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) January 14, 2023



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on his official Telegram channel: “Russia has launched another heavy missile attack on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Kryvy Rih, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ladyzhyn, Burshtyn, Khmelnytsky and other cities were targets of terrorists”.

“In the city of Dnipro, a residential building has been destroyed in this Russian attack. It was possible to save dozens of injured people, and treatment is provided to them. Debris clearance is still ongoing and will continue throughout the night”.

“It’s not yet known how many people are under the rubble. Unfortunately, the death toll is growing every hour… My condolences to relatives and friends”.

“All services are now working in the sites hit by Russian missiles. Out of more than thirty missiles launched towards Ukraine during the day, more than 20 were shot down. These are hundreds of saved lives. I thank our Air Force, our airmen and everyone who helps”.

“Unfortunately, energy infrastructure facilities have been also hit. In this regard, the most difficult situation is in the Kharkiv region and Kyiv region”.

“Can Russian terror be stopped? Yes.

Is it possible to do it somehow differently than on the battlefield in Ukraine? Unfortunately no. This can and must be done on our land, in our sky, and in our sea”.

“What is needed for this? The weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners and that our troops are so waiting for. The whole world knows WHAT can stop and HOW it’s possible to stop those who sow death. And I thank everyone who helps us with this!”.

“Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by ruscism!

Glory to all who defend people!

Glory to Ukraine!”.

