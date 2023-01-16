By Imran Khan • 16 January 2023 • 20:04

Breaking: Boris Johnson to publish a new book on his scandalous tenure as UK PM. Photo by ITS Shutterstock.com

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson signs a new lucrative book deal with publisher HarperCollins for a memoir about his highly controversial time in Downing Street

HarperCollins has announced that the former UK prime minister Boris Johnson signed a new lucrative book deal with the publishing house.

The book is reported to be a memoir about his controversial time at Downing Street and is expected to make him millions out of the deal, after he was ousted from his position as the prime minister.

The announcement of the deal was made by Arabella Pike from HarperCollins who said, “This will be a Prime Ministerial memoir like no other”, as cited by Mail Online.

The exact amount of the deal has not been made public yet, but it is expected to be a big payment as other UK former prime ministers made millions from their book deals in the past.

Former UK prime minister Tony Blare reportedly earned over £4.6 million from his book in 2007, while Margret Thacher earned over £3.5 million in 1993.

Boris signed this deal after reportedly earning over £1 million (€1.1 million) from several speaking events, since resigning from his position at No 10.

The former prime minister has himself declared earnings worth more than £1 million in the past months, (€1.1 million) as a fee for speaking at events.

He has been reported to have earned £276,130 (€311,137) for a single speech in October at Colorado Springs, U.S.

Boris also received a payment on November 17, by the Hindustan Times, an Indian English national newspaper, worth £261,652.34 (€294,824.62), for a speech in the capital Delhi.

Aside from this, he has also reportedly received a sum of £215,275.98 (€242,568.67) for another speech at the CNN Global Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

