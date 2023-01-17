By Chris King • 17 January 2023 • 22:14

Active shooter situation at Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia, South Carolina

An active shooter situation is currently developing at Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia, South Carolina.

An active shooter situation is reported to be developing this afternoon, Tuesday, January 17, at Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Avoid Sunset Boulevard at I-26 in West Columbia. We are on scene at the Hilton Garden Inn at 110 McSwain Drive with a barricaded subject. Intersections around the area are blocked. Expect delays and find an alternate route. — West Columbia PD (@westcolumbiapd) January 17, 2023

According to initial reports, the suspect has barricaded himself inside the hotel located at 110 McSwain Drive, where he has remained for at least two hours. The male suspect is believed to have fired shots at police officers, with the glass reportedly blown out of a window on the hotel’s top floor, as reported on Twitter by Royal Intel.

Members of the public have been asked by West Colombia PD to avoid the area of Sunset Boulevard at I-26 in West Columbia. Drivers are asked to find alternative routes as the roads in the vicinity of the hotel have been cordoned off.

#BREAKING Active shooter situation at Hilton Garden Inn at West Columbia, South Carolina. A suspect has been barricaded for 2 hours. Reports that police have been shot at, and a window on the top floor of the hotel is shot out. Everyone in the area is advised to stay away. pic.twitter.com/zDbTaYzcpi — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) January 17, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.