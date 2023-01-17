BREAKING UPDATE: 54 bus passengers treated for injuries but no serious casualties Close
By Chris King • 17 January 2023 • 22:14

Active shooter situation at Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia, South Carolina

An active shooter situation is currently developing at Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia, South Carolina.

 

An active shooter situation is reported to be developing this afternoon, Tuesday, January 17, at Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia, South Carolina.

According to initial reports, the suspect has barricaded himself inside the hotel located at 110 McSwain Drive, where he has remained for at least two hours. The male suspect is believed to have fired shots at police officers, with the glass reportedly blown out of a window on the hotel’s top floor, as reported on Twitter by Royal Intel.

Members of the public have been asked by West Colombia PD to avoid the area of Sunset Boulevard at I-26 in West Columbia. Drivers are asked to find alternative routes as the roads in the vicinity of the hotel have been cordoned off.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

