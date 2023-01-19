BMW iX – controversial and daring!

By Mark Slack • 19 January 2023 • 10:25

Image: BMW iX

When BMW launched their rather futuristic, and not uncontroversial, iX the Marmite looks certainly drew a fair share of haters from the car Twitterati.

While some loved it many took the opposite view. With such a brave stylistic decision it’s nice to see that the iX has gained much praise, and deservedly so in many respects..

While the exterior style may still polarise opinion the spacious feeling interior garnered almost universal approval from the start. Unsurprising since it’s a premium, clean and modern design. I’m not a fan of the trend for digitalisation but BMW manage to produce some of the most useable and intuitive control systems. You still have to dive into menus to operate most functions, but it manages to make life much simpler than most and it becomes familiar remarkably quickly. Seat controls are on the door panels and buttons, rather than traditional handles, open the doors.

On the road the iX handles remarkably well considering it’s a large and heavy car, and even though my test model was the smaller battery pack it still produces mighty impressive acceleration. It’s also a very quiet and refined car, even allowing for the fact it is electric there’s little in the way of road or wind noise. If there is a problem, it is two-fold; range and price. The smaller battery has a quoted range of up to 262 miles, which in reality means a limited long-distance ability, but in larger battery form the range is much more useable at 380 miles.

Price is probably more of a factor in that the iX is very expensive before you even begin to look at options. The range starts from €82,533/£69,905 and it’s not difficult with options to tip the €118,070/£100k mark. Indeed the top iX model starts at €134,499/£119,225. Opening the doors and the rear tailgate may go some way to explaining that price level as you can see the carbon fibre structure of the iX.

Will people buy it? Despite the somewhat limited range on the entry model, manufacturers must despair at the lamentable public EV charging infrastructure, and that high price tag, this is an immensely driveable, likeable and impressive machine. I suspect it will always be a limited sight on our roads but one which has already started to attract more admirers and as halo cars go the iX is pretty special and rather daring.

Facts at a Glance

Model: BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport

Engine: Li-lon 71 kwh battery – 326PS

Gears: Automatic

Performance: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) 6.1 seconds/Maximum Speed 199 km/h (124 mph)

Range: up to 262 miles

Emissions: 0 g/km (WLTP)

Price as tested: €86,076/£72,905

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

