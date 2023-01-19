By Chris King • 19 January 2023 • 23:33

Legendary American singer-songwriter passes away at the age of 81

David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist from The Byrds, and the iconic supergroup, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young passed away today, Thursday, January 19, aged 81.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us”, his wife Jan Dance told the Variety news outlet.

She continued: “His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers”.

The Byrds was co-founded in California in 1964 by David, Just 12 months later, they stormed to the top of the music charts with ‘Mr Tambourine Man’, a cover of the Bob Dylan song.

After joining Buffalo Springfield on stage in 1967 at the Monterey Pop Festival, Crosby found himself kicked out of the Byrds.

He subsequently formed one of the first ‘supergroups’. Joined by Graham Nash from The Hollies, Steven Stills from Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills and Nash won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1968. Another music legend, Neil Young, collaborated with the group on occasion.

“I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian”, tweeted the Beach Boys legend, Brian Wilson.

