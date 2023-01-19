Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1959

By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 January 2023 • 10:15

Image: Pathdoc/Shutterstock

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – 1959

Free Parking!

Free parking in Torremolinos! Who would have thought we would have seen the day and it has spots for people that need mobility and have motorcycles too. Whoever thought of the idea well done! Nothing infuriates me more thinking that I have the perfect parking spot just for a motorbike to be plopped right in the middle of a space. The fact that they have also said about redoing pavements and drainage is great to hear too, rain is bad enough but when you step in a puddle by accident and get soggy shoes well that’s one way to really “dampen” my day!

Stewart Brown

Morgan Freeman

Who would have thought that Morgan Freeman would have been spotted in Mallorca of all places! We had just visited that restaurant 2 days prior to his spotting. We are absolutely disbelief that we couldn’t see him Regenald our pup would have been so happy to see him. There is a perfect spot for that one-day photo we will hopefully get another time on the mantel piece. We hope you had a fab time, Morgan! The food was delicious.

Roger McKinnon

About time!

There is nothing that aggravates me more than litter and in particular cigarette buds and the fact that the companies are now going to be forced to clean it up, even better! It’s a bad habit and more needs to be done to stop with smoking in general. The €1 billion could be better used and spent elsewhere, hopefully to put more playparks around the place! More needs to be done for the youngsters.

Rosemarie Higgins

Happy Birthday Sabangau

Well, that article on Sabangau has just made my day, the Bioparc is one of the places we love to visit as a family and to finally know some of the names of the animals and now the tiny orangutangs birthday, even better. My Susy has just taken the page out of the paper and placed the picture in her diary. She is writing Sabangau a birthday card as we speak. Thank you EWN for the 10 minutes of silence and to keep Susy occupied!

Melissa, Fuengirola

Positive Thinking

The exclusive article on the holocaust survivor was such a great read and her secret to longevity being “positive thinking” I think is something we should all do more of. We don’t know how lucky we are, we all have our troubles, but I think we should take her advice and try and implement more positive thinking into our day to day lives. 98 and still looking fabulous, I´ll take all the advice!

Felicity Morgan

Back to normal

Back to normal and hopefully it stays that way, it has been so great the last year just being able to do what we used to do. Ok we still must wear masks on public transport and in the pharmacies´ but in comparison to what it once was I´m happy to comply. This was the first three kings’ parade since everything, and it was so lovely to have everyone come together and feel like an actual community and not like we are all separated.

Vanessa Kidd

Men and beauty

As a man that suffers with acne it was great to read the regimented skin care article and how to best get into a routine when looking after your skin and how to add it into your lifestyle without it being too complicated either. Men kind of just tend to get the 3 in 1 for everything but I know that has done me more harm than good to my skin. Does anyone else feel the same?

Pleased, James

Editor’s letter

I live near the hospital Costa del Sol Marbella which is where my husband was admitted to yesterday about 11am via Helicopteros’ amazing service they offer. I was allowed to visit my husband at 8pm last night. I saw him in the ICU area. I spoke with the doctor in their observation area who told me they would take a scan on his head as he had fallen and I was to return to the hospital at 1pm today to speak to a doctor about the results of the scan and other issues in his chest (infection). However I left the hospital about 9pm and at 2.30am I was awoken by someone banging on my apartment door. On opening the door there was my poor husband in a wheelchair being delivered back home with only a hospital gown and a sheet on!! He was freezing and terrified! This is appalling behaviour to any human let alone one out of an ICU bed and into an ambulance and back home with a VERY uncomfortable vehicle! This should NOT happen to any person or dog!!

Lynda Woodin

