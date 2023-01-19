Transfer news: Premier League new boys set to land £25 million striker on loan

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 January 2023 • 9:02

Premier League new boys set to land £25 million striker on loan. Image: charnsitr/Shutterstock.com

PREMIER LEAGUE transfer news flying around on Thursday, January 19 suggest that big-spending Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are set to land a £25 million striker on loan in this month’s transfer window.

TRANSFER NEWS – After splashing out a cool £25 million (€28.5 million) on Chris Wood, Premier League high-flyers Newcastle are ready to allow the striker a move out on loan, with Forest believed to be front runners for the 31-year-old’s signature.

Despite only joining the Magpies 12 months ago from Burnley, Wood has seen himself drop further down the pecking order at St James Park following the return from injury of Alexander Isak, who scored a dramatic last-minute winning goal against Fulham on Sunday, January 15.

Since joining the Tyneside club however, the 31-year-old has struggled in front of goal, notching up just five goals in 39 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

According to The Times, Newcastle could be willing to send the striker out on loan to the City Ground for the rest of the season.

Forest, who are managed by former England under 16 and 17s boss Steve Cooper, have only managed to hit the back of the net on 15 occasions in the Premier League so far this season and could do with a striker with top-flight experience.

Cooper’s side have improved as of late following a summer signing spree that saw 22 players arrive at the club and cause a huge selection headache for the former Swansea manager, who has only just started to find his best team.

After being rooted to the bottom of the table during the early part of the season, £25 million striker Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson have begun firing and Forest are now five points above the relegation zone.

They are on a run of two wins and a draw from their last three league games.

Before the January transfer opened, Cooper told reporters: “I don’t know if confident [about new signings] is the right word, but hopeful. It’s clear that we want and need to add players.

“That thing is going off in the back of my head again about, ‘Here Nottingham Forest go again, signing loads of players’.

“But that’s where we are at, in this current situation.”

The 43-year-old has already had another two players arrive in the window after the club completed deals for Palmeiras duo Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo.

It appears that £20 million (€22.8 million) summer signing Emmanuel Dennis could be on his way out of the City Ground if a deal for Wood can be agreed upon.

