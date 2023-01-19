By Victoria Scott • 19 January 2023 • 9:05

Image: Enrique Glückmann

ON January 27 to 29 the most important Classic, Vintage and Collection Vehicle show in the Malaga at the FYCMA will be paying homage to Enrique Glückmann Maldonado one of the most influential and important people in the development of the Malaga engine.

Starting on Friday, 27, at 7pm at a stand dedicated to Enrique Glückmann. Found in the main Pavilion of the FYCMA a tribute will be given and consist of the unveiling of a commemorative plaque for the career of the former driver and now Glückmann Racing team leader. Fans will also be able to enjoy a talk from Enrique, recalling his long career.

An unconditional lover of the motor world, he began to write his story back in 1975. Starting out in the world of karting, where he would debut in the Andalusian championships and then transfer to single seater, his true passion. Leading him to be runner up in the well-known Formula Ford 1600, in 1986. From the steering wheel to leading his own team to victory, Glückmann Racing in 1998, this is a tribute very much deserved.

