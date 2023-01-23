BREAKING: Fighter jets scrambled to escort Ryanair flight after suspected bomb threat Close
By Anna Ellis • 23 January 2023 • 8:44

Support Rock Against Cancer at their monthly charity event in Rojales. Image: Rock Against Cancer.

On Tuesday, January 31, a group of local businesses are set to hold their monthly charity event at the Stagger Inn in Rojales.

Local businesses that are joining in to help include Sandra Oracle Card Readings and Dutch’s Rugby Store and many more selling lots of different items with all of the money going straight to the very worthy cause.

Grab yourself a bargain from a Rock Against Cancer t-shirt, mugs, bracelets etc to Hard Rock Cafe and Harley Davidson t-shirts. There will also be tile finger paintings, sweets, rugby shirts ready for the 6 Nations and why not try your luck on the raffle?

There are a couple of spaces available if anyone is interested, the entry fee is a raffle prize!

If you can’t make it, why not join in the fun at the next event which will be held on February 28 at the Stagger Inn, Mal. del Carmen, 7, 03170 Rojales, Alicante. Rock Against Cancer appreciate any and all support.

For more information about the charity or if you would like to offer your help, CLICK HERE or head to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rockagainstcancertorrevieja/

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

