By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 19:11

Manhunt launched after three people killed at store in Yakima, Washington

A police manhunt has been launched after a gunman shot three people dead at a shop in the city of Yakima in Washington state.

A police manhunt was launched this morning, Tuesday, January 24, after a male gunman shot and killed three people in a shop in the Washington state city of Yakima. According to officials, the suspect shot his victims at random before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle. He remains at large.

According to Matthew Murray, the Yakima Chief of Police, “It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting”.

Officers from the Yakima Police Department responded at 3:30am to reports of an active shooter and shots being fired. They attended the location at E Nob Hill Boulevard and S 18th Street where the gunman had entered the Circle K store and started shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing him subsequently cross the street where he fired at a vehicle in front of another store. He then forced the driver onto the passenger seat and took control of the car himself before driving away seemingly kidnapping the vehicle’s owner at gunpoint. “We don’t know their condition”, Chief Murray added, as reported by bnonews.com.

In a statement from Yakima PD, they identified the suspect as Jarid Haddock, a 21-year-old resident of the same city of Yakima. “If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous”, they warned the public.

UPDATE 9:17am-SUSPECT INFORMATION-

Presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-yr-old, Yakima County resident. If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

YPD and local agencias are following up on leads. — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) January 24, 2023

Haddock is said to have hijacked a grey or silver-coloured Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200. He was last spotted on Nob Hill Boulevard at Highway 24, heading eastbound.

“This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there’s a danger to the community”, emphasised Chief Murray.

New information about the shooting indicates that there may not have been a fourth shooting victim (at the Arco).

Please keep in mind that this is a rapidly evolving situation and information may change as further details are uncovered. We will continue to to provide updates — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) January 24, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.