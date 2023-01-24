Driver injured as freight train derails near Lalin in Pontevedra

By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 18:05

Image of railway tracks. Credit: Liz Kcer/Shutterstock.com

A freight train transporting non-hazardous goods derailed near the Pontevedra town of Lalin in Galicia, injuring the driver.

According to Renfe sources, a freight train transporting non-hazardous goods derailed near the Pontevedra town of Lalin in Galicia today, Tuesday, January 24. The train was travelling between Santiago and Ourense when the incident occurred at around 9:15am.

🔴 #AXEGAInforma dun maquinista ferido tras producirse o descarrilamento do convoi de mercancías que conducía cando realizaba o traxecto Santiago –> Ourense, á altura de #Lalín. ➕ℹ️📰👉 https://t.co/B0UaYFujng pic.twitter.com/kV7ZWXJhMC — 112Galicia (@112Galicia) January 24, 2023

The driver was slightly injured after attempting to deal with a collapse he encountered on the tracks. This resulted in the train colliding with a bridge and turning onto its side. Renfe spokesperson insisted he was ‘fine’ after undergoing tests at a hospital.

112 Emergency Services reported in a statement that the Adif Security Centre informed it of the accident involving a train heading in the direction of Ourense. According to the information provided by 112, the locomotive and several wagons, which were not carrying any material at that time, were turned over onto their sides.

Una locomotora y dos vagones de un tren de mercancías no peligrosas descarrilaron esta mañana cerca de Lalín a causa de un desprendimiento provocado por las lluvias, resultando herido leve el maquinista. pic.twitter.com/U4L9YcxTnY — Fer Agras (@AgrasFernando) January 24, 2023

Firefighters from the Silleda Fire Brigade assisted in freeing the driver. He remained conscious at all times while being rescued they added. The driver was instructed in advance by the emergency services not to attempt to leave his cab until they arrived. After suffering a blow to the head as a result of the impact on the bridge, he was stunned.

An individual who was in the area also alerted the emergency services to the accident. Renfe confirmed that the locomotive and the first two wagons left the track.

An ambulance from the 061 Galician Health Emergencies was deployed to the location by 112. It was joined by patrols from the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, members of the Lalin Municipal Civil Protection Service, and the Silleda Fire Brigade.

Adif Emergency personnel were also dispatched and worked at removing the damaged train and its wagons from the tracks, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

