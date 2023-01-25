EMT Palma has added a total of 22 new 18-metre buses to its fleet

These vehicles, which increase the fleet’s capacity, are part of the second phase of the fleet renovation, which totals 65 new vehicles. In the first phase, a total of 100 vehicles were renewed.

The Councillor of Sustainable Mobility, Francesc Dalmau, stressed that incorporating 18-metre vehicles allows the capacity of the vehicles to be increased by more than 30 per cent and recalled the advantages they bring to the environment.

“In this second phase of renovation we are continuing our commitment to gas and also to other more pioneering fuels, such as electric and hydrogen buses”, the councillor confirmed.

The 22 new EMT Palma buses are part of the second phase of the fleet renovation. Once this renovation has been completed, EMT Palma will have renewed up to 165 vehicles since 2015, which means that more than 90 per cent of the vehicles have been renewed.

The second phase of the renovation of the EMT Palma fleet involves the arrival of a total of 65 new vehicles, 44 of which are 18-metre gas-powered buses.