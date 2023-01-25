Football fever in Marbella as council gets green light from Marbella F.C. for joint stadium project

By Betty Henderson • 25 January 2023 • 15:50

Marbella Football Club officials meet with Marbella City Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz to announce their collaboration on a football stadium. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

PLANS for a new municipal football stadium in Marbella got the green light from joint sponsors, Marbella F. C. The football club’s foundation announced it would invest in the project on Friday, January 20 in a meeting with the council.

Marbella City Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, thanked the club for their support in the project, saying it will “offer a valuable new piece of infrastructure to our city and guarantee that this dream becomes a reality”.

Muñoz added her admiration for the club saying “Their values of football as a tool for education, cultural and social integration are amazing and means this project has even more potential in the community”.

The next steps of the project are to develop a plan for the stadium which will be decided through a competition judged by a panel of architects and engineering technicians, as well as the council and the club itself. The current structure left on the planned site is also set to be demolished later in the year.

The construction phase of the project is likely to kick off in 2024, before the stadium opens for play in 2025.