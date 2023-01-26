BREAKING NEWS: Atleast 11 killed after Russia launches multiple missile strikes at Ukraine

By Imran Khan • 26 January 2023 • 18:21

BREAKING NEWS: At least 11 killed after Russia launches multiple missile strikes at Ukraine

Ukraine reports multiple missile strikes a day after it secured a deal for modern battlefield tanks from the Western allies killing at least 11 people

Russia unleashed multiple missile strikes at Ukraine on Thursday, January 26, forcing the residents to run for cover, a day after Kyiv secured modern battlefield tanks supplied by its Western allies.

As per recent reports, Russia responded to the announcements made by the U.S. and Germany with a major barrage of strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Russia has in the past responded to such developments during the Ukraine war with massive air strikes, several of which left millions of people in the country without electricity, water or heat.

The strikes took place in the morning, as people started commuting to their work, during rush hour.

Air raid sirens were turned on across the country, while in Kyiv, people rushed to underground metro stations to find shelter.

Ukrainian officials said that at least 11 people including a 55-year-old man, have been killed during the attacks and two others have been injured.

A statement by prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that “electricity substations had been hit as Russia continued to target energy facilities”, as cited by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced that the delivery of Western tanks to Ukraine is “evidence of the growing direct involvement of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old conflict”.

Ukraine’s largest private energy producer DTEK has now said that the company is running “pre-emptive emergency shutdowns” in the capital Kyiv, along with its surrounding areas.

Shutdowns are also being conducted in the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk.

___________________________________________________________

