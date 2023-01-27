BREAKING: Mi-8 helicopter reportedly crashes at Vnukovo International Airport in Russia

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 12:39

Image: Volodymyr Vorobiov/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to early reports, a Mi-8 helicopter has crashed at the Vnukovo International Airport in Russia’s Moscow.

Russian media outlet Baza has reported that the Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground with its tail during landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport.

According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties as a result of the incident, although this is unconfirmed at the time.

The helicopter is reportedly being towed and a full assessment of the incident is being carried out.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

