BREAKING: Mi-8 helicopter reportedly crashes at Vnukovo International Airport in Russia

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 12:39
Russian media outlet Baza has reported that the Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground with its tail during landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport.
According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties as a result of the incident, although this is unconfirmed at the time.
The helicopter is reportedly being towed and a full assessment of the incident is being carried out.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
