By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 20:20

Popular British actress Sylvia Syms passes away aged 89

Sylvia Syms, the legendary British actress passed away in a care home in London at the age of 89.

The family of the popular British actress Sylvia Syms has confirmed that she passed away this morning, Friday, January 27, at the age of 89. They said she ‘died peacefully’ in the early hours.

“Our mother, Sylvia, died peacefully this morning. She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end. Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed”, read a statement from her children, Beatie and Ben Edney, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

They continued: “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Denville Hall for the truly excellent care they have taken of our Mum over the past year”. Denville Hall is a care home in London that caters only for former members of the entertainment industry.

Her showbusiness career as an actress started out in 1954, at the age of 19. Sylvia’s early film roles included the 1958 World War II epic, ‘Ice Cold In Alex’, again in 1958, the romantic ‘Woman in a Dressing Gown’, and the Civil War epic with George Baker, ‘The Moonraker’, also in 1958.

In 1959 she starred in Expresso Bongo alongside British pop heartthrob Cliff Richard. Another big role saw Sylvia play the part of the Queen Mother alongside Helen Mirren in ‘The Queen’. Another TV role saw Sylvia appear in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, as Mrs Pritchard.

EastEnders fans will remember the actress for her character of Olive Woodhouse. Sylvia joined the iconic BBC drama in 2007. More recently, she starred as Mrs Rawson in the 2019 BBC period drama, Gentleman Jack.

Posting on Twitter, Maurice Bright, the chairman of Elstree Studios wrote: “Deeply saddened Sylvia Syms has passed away aged 89. One of the great screen & stage acting talents of the 20th century. Honoured to bring her back to @ElstreeStudios one last time and interview her in 2015. I shall be raising a glass of ice-cold Carlsberg tonight in her memory”.

Deeply saddened Sylvia Syms has passed away aged 89. One of the great screen & stage acting talents of the 20th century. Honoured to bring her back to @ElstreeStudios one last time and interview her in 2015. I shall be raising a glass of ice cold Carlsberg tonight in her memory. pic.twitter.com/71aG9ukbGq — Morris Bright MBE (@MorrisBrightMBE) January 27, 2023

The Peak Practice Twitter account posted: “Extremely sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Sylvia Syms. Sylvia played Isabel de Gines in Peak Practice; Beth’s best friend and confidant. Isabel provided a fabulously wicked stream of humour during the first two series in particular. Thoughts with all who loved her”.

Extremely sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Sylvia Syms. Sylvia played Isabel de Gines in Peak Practice; Beths best friend and confidant. Isabel provided a fabulously wicked stream of humour during the first two series in particular. Thoughts with all who loved her. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3QWpGISqRA — Peak Practice (@PeakPracticeTV) January 27, 2023

A post from the Artists Theatre Schol in Ealing read: “We at ATS are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Sylvia Syms. Sylvia was a huge supporter of our school and even taught some workshops to the very lucky students. We wish to extend our sympathies and love to her family and friends”.

We at ATS are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Sylvia Syms. Sylvia was a huge supporter of our school and even taught some workshops to the very lucky students. We wish to extend our sympathies and love to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/iymAft3oye — ArtistsTheatreSchool (@ATS_Ealing) January 27, 2023

___________________________________________________________

