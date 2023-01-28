3 Buzzing Crypto Presales to invest in 2023 Which could skyrocket by 100x! Big Eyes Coin, Dogodoge and Calvaria

By EWN • 28 January 2023 • 10:30

What exactly is a Crypto Presale?

Simply put, a crypto presale is a type of crowdfunding that enables early buyers to purchase newly released coins or tokens before they are made accessible to the wider public. Pre-sales are typically conducted to raise money for the development teams of new currencies or tokens and to create buzz about them.

The main advantage of participating in a crypto presale is that it often comes with huge discounts when compared to buying the official ICO. In other words, a presale is where you can see big gains by getting ahead of the crowd!

In this article, we will be looking at three excellent crypto presales for your portfolio: Dogodoge (DOGO), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Calvaria (RIA).

Dogodoge – It’s a Doges world

A brand-new ultimate meme token called Dogodoge (DOGO) features built-in NFTs and you can even step into the Dogoverse – their very own Metaverse!

The native currency of the Dogodoge ecosystem, DOGO, is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network that serves as a utility token for the Dogoverse. It can be used to acquire NFTs, take part in game modes, conduct P2E transactions, and participate in governance.

There will be a total max supply of 10 billion DOGO tokens, and players can use the DOGO Swap DEX, a decentralised exchange built into all Dogo game arenas, to exchange their DOGO tokens earned in-game into any other currency.

With the huge success of Dogecoin (DOGE) and hundreds of other dog-themed meme coins, it is highly likely that this Dogoverse is going to absolutely pop off. Another fantastic incentive to hold Dogodoge in your wallet is that the staking allows you to receive rewards. How does that sound? Earning for simply leaving DOGO in your account – can I get a woof for that!

Big Eyes Coin – Who let the cats out?

This cat could not be contained, as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) skyrockets to $18 million in its presale, those numbers proceed to boom big! Although incredibly cute, Big Eyes is not a cat to be messed with.

Big Eyes Coin is a cat-themed meme coin powered by its community, that aims to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. What makes Big Eyes Coin stand out is the social utility causes behind it – for every BIG transaction, 5% of tokens will be placed in a visible charity wallet going to charities that preserve our marine life. You can just tell this cat has a lot of compassion.

With the massive success of many, often dog-themed meme coins, Big Eyes Coin too will follow this cute path of success. With this promo code being active, you can use code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to receive a HUGE 200% BONUS in their presale! Sounds clawsome right?

Calvaria – Top Crypto Game 2023

Calvaria (RIA) is a game-based token that aims to bring mass adoption to the world of cryptocurrency, by launching a play-to-earn battle card game. These cards are NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) that are unique! The team wish to bridge the gap between the real world and cryptocurrency, which they will achieve by creating a sensational game that anyone can access.

Calvaria acts as an ambassador for the world of crypto, in which people that are taking their first steps into crypto are encouraged with in-game incentives. This will attract plenty of players from many backgrounds.

Watching their incredible presale performance and looking into the whitepaper, this game could easily overthrow top crypto games like Gods Unchained and Alien Worlds in 2023. But act quickly before the presale is over!

Presales are a brilliant opportunity if you want to see your rocket take off to the moon and line up your pockets! But beware, they can also come with risks too, so be sure to do your research before you go ape’ing all in.

If you’re looking for three brilliant presale options to get ahead of the crowd, then look no further than Dogodoge (DOGO), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Calvaria (RIA).

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido