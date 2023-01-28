5 Cryptocurrencies to watch in this bullish crypto wave

By EWN • 28 January 2023 • 10:45

What is going on with crypto at the moment? This is the question circulating around the brains of most crypto enthusiasts. Are we in the middle of a large dead cat bounce? Is this the beginning of the next bull market? Regardless of the answer, opportunity throughout the market is rife. Here are 5 tokens to watch out for.

Quant Network – True Interoperability

Quant, or QNT, could be the project that leverages cryptocurrency into mass enterprise adoption. Quant’s overledger technology is a framework that can connect any Layer-1 blockchain or its subsequent Dapps and Layer-2s to established centralised (non-blockchain) infrastructure.

In other words, QNT allows for blockchain based applications to communicate and interact with non-blockchain applications and infrastructures. These could range from small corporations to huge institutions like Deutsche Bank.

The QNT token is needed to access this technology which gives it a great value proposition. Quant could be the only link between blockchain and traditional finance and this is a narrative that has been ramping up over the past 12 months. Should QNT dominate this space, the token is sure to fly.

Fantom – Of the Crypto Opera

One of the strongest performing alts of the previous bull market, Fantom is a fast, affordable and scalable Layer-1 blockchain. Boasting near industry leading smart contract finality, FTM has become a favourite amongst both investors and developers.

Fantom has released an on-chain vault, funded by network transaction fees (gas fees). This vault is intended to fund new and existing projects built on the FTM blockchain. Should this initiative be successful and the blockchain experiences a wave of developers flock to it, Fantom and its native token could greatly benefit during this renewed bullish sentiment in the crypto market.

OKB – The Exchange to Rival Binance

OKB is the token used to cover trading fees on the OKX exchange. OKX has grown exceptionally during this bear market and new projects have been flocking to the CEX to launch their tokens.

Looking at the price action of OKB, one would be forgiven for thinking that there was no bear market at all. A mere 18% off from its all time high set over a year ago, OXB has been on one trajectory only, a new all time high. Facing competition from Binance and only a few others as the leading CEX’s, OKX is in a very strong position to take a very decent market share of the Centralised Exchange sector.

Apecoin – Quit Monkeyin’ Around

If Crypto was a football team, Apecoin would be a fan favourite player. Mixing meme coins, Metaverses and high brow NFT collections, APE has solid fundamentals. The native token of the Otherside Metaverse, powered by its Otherdeed NFTs, was airdropped to holders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and proceeded to have an impressive bull run.

From its bear market bottom, Apecoin is up roughly 130%, one of the strongest performing major altcoins in recent weeks. This bodes very well for the next year or two for the APE token.

Big Eyes Coin – The Next Iteration Of Meme Coin

The hottest presale of 2022 has raced into 2023. Launching a 200% bonus for all purchases until February the 3rd, you can immediately triple your investment, giving you great ROIs. With 6 stages left of the presale, there is plenty of room for the price of $BIG to increase meaning that upon the launch date, the value of your investment can be even higher.

$BIG is planned to launch later in 2023 on a tier-1 CEX. The team have not, yet, made public which exchange they have partnered with. However, with a launch planned for this year as well as the strength in community Big Eyes Coin has, it is likely that the Big Eyes launch will be just that, BIG!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido