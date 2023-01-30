Damning reports claim massive cover-up by China, US and UK over origins of coronavirus Close
Pinoso Football Club named as winter champions

By Anna Ellis • 30 January 2023 • 14:50

Pinoso Football Club named as winter champions. Image: Pinoso City Council.

The senior team of Pinoso Football Club, which plays in Group VIII of the first regional league, has been proclaimed winter champion, leading the group after the first round.

The numbers presented by the Football Club show that fifteen games have been played. There have been thirteen wins, two defeats and no draws.

They have scored a brilliant 33 goals, which averages out at two and a half goals per game. The goalkeeper has done his job and Pinoso has only conceded two goals.

Pinoso now leads the standings with 39 points. They are closely followed by Torrevieja who has 37 points and San Fulgencio who has 34 points.

Coach, Francisco Garcia Romero, better known as Francis, confirmed that Pinoso has found stability in the game, adding: “The contribution of all the players is fundamental, for example in the last home game the team played with six absentees.”

As a player, in addition to Pinoso, Francis has also played for Villena, Eldense and Monovar.

