The ultimate guide to the best estate agents in Albir (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 30 January 2023 • 6:38

Image - donvictorio/shutterstock

Purchasing a home or selling your property and moving on can be one of the most exciting times in our lives, with lots to look forward to and a new life on the horizon. But who do you trust to help you arrange viewings or listings, tell you what paperwork and documents you need, and deal with all of the legalities?

It is essential you use a trusted and knowledgeable estate agency throughout the process – one that will be honest, transparent and have your interests at heart. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this ultimate guide on the best estate agents in Albir to help you on your buying or selling journey.

If you are thinking of selling your home or buying a property to start your new life in Albir, situated in the north of the Costa Blanca in the municipality of Alfaz del Pi, you may be confused about the way things work in Spain. With another language to contend with, a myriad of documents to collect, fees to pay and viewings to arrange, this can be a really stressful task. However, with the help of the best estate agents in Albir, you’ll be signing the contracts in no time!

The clean and cosy town of Albir has become increasingly popular with foreign buyers, due to its warm climate, 600 metres of crystal clear coastline, no shortage of shops, restaurants and bars, and stunning views of the Mediterranean. A wonderful destination on the Costa Blanca for couples, families and retirees, it’s well worth noting that the property market here is extremely healthy – which is great news for both buyers and sellers.

Properties and prices in Albir

The average price of property for sale in Albir is €420,000, according to real estate experts such as Think Spain.

In this beautiful area of the Costa Blanca, you will find property types to suit everyone from singles to couples and families to retirees. The most popular types of property are villas, with many people relocating to enjoy outdoor spaces such as pools and lush gardens, considering the warm climate for most of the year.

The property offering here is mainly new builds and you will find very high-quality housing within close proximity to the sea. You will see traditional Spanish architecture throughout the area, which gives a special charm to the town. You also won’t see high-rise buildings here, with the maximum permissible height being five floors, which also gives the town a lovely elegant feel. Although villas are particularly popular here, you will also find townhouses, apartments, duplexes and penthouses.

The best estate agents in Albir

When renting, purchasing or selling a property in Spain, having the helping hand of a real estate agency that is close to the area, experienced and honest is essential. Take a look at our best estate agents in Albir to help you throughout the process.

Costa Blanca Booking

Costa Blanca Booking has a wide range of properties for sale: houses, apartments, bungalows, townhouses, villas and plots. They have resale properties in addition to new constructions in Albir, Alfas del Pi, Altea, La Nucia, Benidorm, Finestrat and the surrounding areas.

If you are looking to rent a property in Albir, Costa Blanca Booking can help you secure modern apartments, bungalows and villas, all completely furnished and equipped with everything you need for your stay in Spain or while you are searching for a permanent property to purchase.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 864 150

Albir Confort

Albir Confort has been in the real estate market for more than 20 years, dedicating itself to the sale and rental of properties in Albir and its surroundings. They have an international team that guarantees you the highest level of professionalism, experience and dedication.

For sellers, Albir Confort will use the most innovative and up-to-date marketing techniques to make sure your property makes its way in front of the right buyers. For those looking to purchase property in Albir, the team has in-depth knowledge of the area and a portfolio that has been built over 20 years.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 96 686 45 42

Bosatt Costa Blanca

Bosatt Costa Blanca can provide you with a wide selection of houses, apartments, and plots in different price ranges, many of which are exclusive to this boutique agency. They also work closely with several construction companies to offer you new build homes of the highest quality.

For those wanting to sell their home, Bosatt Costa Blanca has many potential buyers looking for property in the area of Albir. They will promote your property through local advertising, newsletters, window displays, sales materials, events and other commercial activities both in Spain and northern Europe, reaching European buyers looking for a home on the Costa Blanca.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 604 41 71 29

Europa Sol Inmobiliaria

Europa Sol is a family business, with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate and construction sector. With a wide range of property types including bungalows, villas, apartments, townhouses, new and second-hand properties, Europa Sol is dedicated to finding you the right home for the right price.

If you are thinking of selling your property, the team offer an honest and truthful valuation of your home, advertising in their office windows and online, and a large portfolio of potential buyers.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 865 776

Albir Property Real Estate

The team at Albir Property takes great pride in helping clients to buy, rent or sell property, and will be with you throughout the whole process as well as after the contracts have been signed.

The professional agents will ensure that all real estate transactions are performed correctly in accordance with Spanish law, offering prospective buyers villas, terraced houses, bungalows, apartments, townhouses and commercial properties.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 44 33 00

Openhouse Albir

With a large selection of properties to suit all tastes and at affordable prices, with Openhouse Albir you will benefit from expert advice from the sales team who will guide you through the intricacies of the property market here in Spain.

With many years of experience working within the Spanish real estate system – collaborating with both Spanish and English banks, and liaising with solicitors and notaries – Openhouse Albir will ensure that every aspect of the purchase is taken care of financially and legally.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 86 43 59

Villas Albir

Villa Albir specialises in resales, new developments and long-term rental properties. Covering the local areas of Albir, Altea, Alfaz del Pi, La Nucia, Benidorm, Finestrat, Polop and more.

If you decide to trust Villas Albir with finding your dream home, you will have the added benefit of working with solicitors who offer a wide range of legal services and tax advice.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 685 471 786

Swiss Real Estate Agency

With more than 15 years of experience working in the real estate field in Spain, Swiss Real Estate Agency will take care of all the necessary procedures to be able to fulfil your dream of buying or selling your house, premises, land and more.

The professional agents can speak with you in multiple languages and offer clients their experience, security and honesty when buying, renting or selling a property in Alfaz del Pi, Altea, Benidorm, El Albir, La Nucia, Altea, Polop and beyond.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 648 716 939

Iberia Property

Iberia Property offers a magnificent selection of the best properties for sale and rent in the most impressive areas of the Costa Blanca. The team speaks seven languages and is at your disposal to help you find that ideal home.

The founders of the company have more than 30 years of experience in sales and property development in Spain, which allows the team to have the resources, networks and experiences needed in the local market to offer an excellent level of service and efficiency to buyers, sellers, and those looking for holiday rentals.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 603 500 700

What documents do you need to sell a home in Albir?

With selling a home anywhere there are lots of documents and paperwork that need to be filled in and signed. To ensure that this is correct and legitimate, we recommend that work with an expert estate agency.

The main documents you will need may include:

Deeds of the property.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Your passport and NIE number.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Preparation of utility contracts, community charges, and “Suma” invoices.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.

What documents do you need to buy a home in Albir?

You should also make sure that you have seen the following documents before closing the deal on your new property:

A paid-up receipt for the previous owner’s annual property tax (IBI). It is also wise to get a certificate from the town hall to prove that there are no unpaid rates from previous years.

The cadastral certificate gives the exact boundaries and square metres of your land. This will be linked to the land register record by a cadastral reference number. The property and land descriptions contained in both records must match.

The licence of first occupancy or habitation certificate issued by the town hall. You will need this document to connect to electricity and water companies. Developers cannot force you to complete without this licence.

The receipt to prove all utility bills have been paid by the previous owner.

If applicable, a certificate signed by the President of the Community of Property Owners (see Comunidad de Vecinos) stating that there are no outstanding debts. You should be aware that if you later find that there are such debts outstanding, as the new owner, you assume the debts for both the current and previous year.

From 1 June 2013, all homes for sale or to let in Spain have been required by law to have an energy efficiency certificate. If you are considering buying a property, the seller is obliged to show you this certificate.

Upon completion, the public deed should contain an accurate description of the property and you should register the property in your name with the Land Registry as soon as possible. This will allow you to ensure full protection of your rights. The notary can even send advance notification to the Land Registry electronically once the public deed is signed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.