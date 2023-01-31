BREAKING: Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams passes away aged 75

By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 1:25

Image of the actress Cindy Williams. Credit: Wikipedia - By John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA - Cindy Williams, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=82257206

Cindy Williams, star of the iconic Laverne & Shirley television sitcom passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 75.

It was revealed today, Monday, January 30, that Cindy Williams, the actress who starred in television’s Laverne & Shirley sitcom, passed away last, Wednesday 25 in Los Angeles, after a brief illness.

Her death, at the age of 75, was confirmed in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis on behalf of her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, as reported by the celebrity news outlet, TMZ.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege”, read the statement.

It continued: “She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humour and a glittering spirit that everyone loved”.

At the height of its success, Laverne & Shirley was one of the biggest shows on television. Acting opposite Penny Marshall, Cindy appeared in the ‘Happy Days’ spin-off for eight seasons between 1976 to 1983 on ABC. It racked up 6 Golden Globes nominations and one Emmy nomination.

The actress also had film roles including ‘American Graffiti’ in 1973, directed by George Lucas. In 1974, she also appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Conversation’.

