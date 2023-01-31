By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 0:17

Nine injured in mass shooting incident in Lakeland, Florida

At least nine people have been injured in a mass shooting incident in the city of Lakeland, Florida.

As reported by Lakeland Police Department on its official Twitter profile, nine people have been injured in a mass shooting incident in the city of Lakeland, Florida, this afternoon, Monday, January 30.

Two of those wounded by gunfire are said to be in critical condition while another seven suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred at around 3:43pm local time, near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street.

An investigation has been launched by the force and Chief Sam Taylor is expected to hold a press conference at 7pm local time.

Information Regarding Shooting Investigation – January 30, 2023 pic.twitter.com/IyBsW2A2JS — LakelandPD (@LakelandPD) January 30, 2023

