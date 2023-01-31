BREAKING: Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams passes away aged 75 Close
El Fuerte Marbella hotel holding recruitment day on February 9 to fill 150 jobs

By Anna Ellis • 31 January 2023 • 15:11

El Fuerte Marbella hotel holding recruitment day on February 9 to fill 150 jobs. Image: El Fuerte Hotel, Marbella.

This comes in preparation for its reopening which will take place in spring.

Refurbishment work is being carried out which will allow the hotel to obtain a fifth star and raise its category.

The hotel establishment will increase its staff as “luxury is synonymous with service and personalised attention, which in the hotel industry translates into more reinforced workforces with highly qualified profiles.”

The recruitment day will take place at the Hotel Amare Beach Hotel Marbella, Avda. Severo Ochoa, 8, Marbella, on February 9, from 09:00.AM until 5:00.PM.

The aim according to the company is to “incorporate the best talent on the Costa del Sol and embark on an exciting project that aims to turn this icon of the Andalusian hospitality industry into the best 5-star hotel in the centre of Marbella.”

If you are interested in participating, CLICK HERE to register.

Hotel El Fuerte would love to meet you and know what you can bring to their team.

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

