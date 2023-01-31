El Fuerte Marbella hotel holding recruitment day on February 9 to fill 150 jobs

Refurbishment work is being carried out which will allow the hotel to obtain a fifth star and raise its category.

The hotel establishment will increase its staff as “luxury is synonymous with service and personalised attention, which in the hotel industry translates into more reinforced workforces with highly qualified profiles.”

The recruitment day will take place at the Hotel Amare Beach Hotel Marbella, Avda. Severo Ochoa, 8, Marbella, on February 9, from 09:00.AM until 5:00.PM.

The aim according to the company is to “incorporate the best talent on the Costa del Sol and embark on an exciting project that aims to turn this icon of the Andalusian hospitality industry into the best 5-star hotel in the centre of Marbella.”

