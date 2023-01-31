By Imran Khan • 31 January 2023 • 16:06

Police in Spain uncover an online dating scam after a man defrauded woman of €30,000. Photo by Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz Shutterstock.com

Guardia Civil in Spain says five people have been identified in the alleged ‘romance scam’ including a 72-year-old woman

Police in Spain have said that they have identified five suspects as the alleged perpetrators of a scam on a woman from Riola, who was defrauded of €30,000.

As per official reports, an operation was conducted by the police with the aim to identify the people who had defrauded the victim, after one of the suspects she met through social media, made her believe that he was in love with her.

The investigation by the Guardia Civil releveled that she had been scammed by a team of four people along with the 72-year-old woman.

Police said that the “suspects would take advantage of the victim’s innocence to start a sentimental relationship with her and, later, emotionally blackmail her until they get money”, as per La Vanguardia.

“The suspect did that after he managed to gain the trust of the victim, by making her believe that they were in a sentimental relationship”.

“He then told the woman that he was a soldier fighting a war in another country, and was unable to travel to Spain to meet her, but intended to do so as soon as possible”.

The officials said that once he had gained enough trust of the woman, he then asked her to pay €4000, with an excuse to travel to Spain and meet her.

Following the first payment, the suspect continued to ask for more money by giving different excuses, until the amount reached €30,000.

Police now say that the 72 years old woman, who is a Spanish national, has been investigated for a crime of bank fraud in the town of Vilanova i la Gertrú (Barcelona), while the other four alleged perpetrators from Zambia and Liberia have not been traced.

Advertisement

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.