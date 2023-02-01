By Imran Khan • 01 February 2023 • 12:38

BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine authorities raid billionaires' home. Photo by Sodel-Vladyslav Shutterstock.com

Authorities in Ukraine searched the home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy related to alleged financial crimes

The state security officials in Ukraine have conducted a search operation at the home of billionaire Ihor Kolomoiskiy on Wednesday, February 1.

The raid was organised as a part of an investigation into the possibility of alleged financial crimes by Kolomoiskiy, as per the agency.

The confirmation of the operation was provided by a senior Ukrainian government official who also said that another home belonging to a former interior minister was also raided.

As per Reuters, no official statement has been issued by the government explaining the reason for the raids.

Kolomoiskiy is considered as one of the wealthiest men from Ukraine and was also an ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He is reported to own several assets in the country, including the most influential television channels in Ukraine, that backed Zelensky during his presidential election campaign in 2019.

As per local reports in Ukrainian online newspapers, the raid has been conducted related to Kolomoiskiy´s alleged involvement in “embezzlement of oil products and evasion of customs duties, and that it was carried out by the SBU and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine”.

Authorities are also investigating a case where they suspect assets and funds from a state-controlled oil company, with former ties to Kolomoiskiy, had been embezzled.

Kolomoiskiy had also faced sanctions from the U.S. after the government announced it in 2021, related to his involvement in corruption.

The U.S. government has also alleged that Kolomoiskiy along with a business partner were involved in laundering stolen funds through the country.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.