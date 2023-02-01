Stoke-on-Trent call centre closes amidst UK government’s plans for more streamlining

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 14:32

HANLEY: Government’s Stoke-on-Trent call centre closed Photo credit: fotodisc4u.co.uk

APPROXIMATELY half of the staff at a Hanley (Stoke-on-Trent) government call centre which closed in January are relocating or will be redeployed.

Shutting down 13 sites by June is expected to bring savings of between £80 and £90 million (€90,514 and €101,857 million) annually from 2028 onwards, government sources said.

Seventy-four Hanley employees agreed to the changes, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed, with others preferring to take voluntary redundancy.

The DWP said the closure, which formed part of wider plans to modernise and streamline its estate, involved only back office staff and would not impact public-facing roles.

