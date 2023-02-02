All change at Orange with a new CEO for Spain next April

By Linda Hall • 02 February 2023 • 0:31
ORANGE: Change of posts at French telecoms company
Photo credit: Orange
He will replace Jean-François Fallacher who in turn substitutes Fabienne Dulac, head of the French operation for the last eight years.
Fallacher will retain his links with Orange Spain as a member of the board of directors while supervising the ongoing merger with rival MasMovil, the company announced.
Pech joined Orange in 1998 and since then has worked in Rumania, Belgium Luxembourg and Spain. Insiders at Orange explained that he was more than familiar with the Spanish market where he held the position of financial director between 2000 and 2010 with internet service provider Wanadoo and former mobile operator Amena.
Announcing the changes, the company emphasised that the new appointments underlined Spain’s importance within the group, coinciding with the MasMovil merger which was signed last July.
Once completed, this will put Orange at the head of Spain’s telecoms sector, with more telephone clients and broadband users than any other company, accounting for 31 million lines.
The combined joint venture controlled equally by Orange and MasMovil will be worth €18.6 billion, compared with the €19.6 billion originally announced when the agreement was first made known in March 2022.
