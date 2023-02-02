Compilation of our Most Read articles on Inheritance Tax in Spain.

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • 02 February 2023 • 9:20

If there is one subject that generates a multitude of questions in our office, it is the Inheritance Tax in Spain, and the amount of money to be paid when inheriting.

In today’s article we recap some of the most read articles related to this subject. If you want to check the complete articles, please note that you can do so by visiting our website: https://www.white-baos.com/en/articulos/

Inheritance or gift: which is more tax beneficial? What are the ad-vantages and disadvantages of each option? Legal advice

Although it is not possible to generalise, and it is necessary to study the specific circumstances of each case, inheriting is usually cheaper than receiving a gift or donation. The Region of Spain in which the estate is inherited, the number and value of assets, the relationship between the parties… All these elements have a tremendous influence in the amount of taxes that will be paid. Acceptance of the inheritance by the heir in Spain. Consequences. Legal advice.

The heir who accepts an inheritance, will respond even with his own wealth and assets, for the debts of the deceased. This happens when the inheritance is accepted without fur-ther condition. What is known as pure and simple acceptance. However, the heir will not respond with his own assets if he accepts the inheritance as the benefit of inventory. Reference value and its new regulation. Legal Regulations. Its importance in Spain with the transaction with real estate assets: inheritances, pur-chases, etc

When signing an inheritance deed in Spain you will have to make an inventory and valuation of the assets of the deceased. You will need to state the current value of the property. This is a statement to be made by you, you do not need to justify it with a valuation. However, please note that this value cannot be lower than the Reference Value determined by the General Directorate of Cadastre. We analyse the main Inheritance Tax Reductions in the Community of Valencia. Expert legal advice.

Law 13/1997 of 23 December 1997 is responsible for regulating the rules applicable to inheritance tax in the region of Valencia. Among the most important reductions that, depending on the case, the heirs can apply, are the following: Reduction of 100.000€ for degree of kinship (applicable to children, the spouse, parents, etc.) Reduction for disability, for people with some type of physical or sensory disability (from €120,000 to 240. 000€). Reduction of 95 per cent of the value of the habitual residence of the deceased, with a limit of €150,000, if certain conditions are met. Etc.

