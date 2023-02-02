Russian strike kills multiple civilians in Ukraine apartment building in Bakhmut

By Imran Khan • 02 February 2023 • 9:30

Russian strike kills civilians in Ukraine apartment building. Photo by Jose-HERNANDEZ-Camera Shutterstock.com

Authorities in Ukraine say a Russian strike hit apartment buildings killing at least three civilians and injuring 20

Russian strikes in the northwestern region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, have killed at least three people and injured 20 others after it destroyed an apartment building and damaged other seven.

Authorities in Ukraine said that 10 other towns and villages also came under attack on the night of Wednesday, February 1.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the battle on the front lines of eastern Ukraine has become more intense as Russian forces are pushing to make gains in order to show on the first anniversary of the invasion.

“Definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become tougher,” Zelenskiy said, as per Reuters.

He added, “The enemy is trying to achieve at least something now to show that Russia has some chances on the anniversary of the invasion.”

Meanwhile, Russian forces have also announced advances in northern and southern parts of Bakhmut in Donets, before the arrival of the new tanks and amoured vehicles pledged by Western allies.

