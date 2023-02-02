UK government set to spend £30M for innovative projects to decarbonise UK highways

The programme supports projects led by local highways authorities focused on tackling the long-term decarbonisation of highways infrastructure, such as streetlights, and transforming local authorities’ approach to decarbonising roads.

Other projects plan to drive changes to the design, construction and maintenance of typical UK highway construction, as well as plans to develop a first-of-its-kind system approach to creating a net carbon-negative model for green infrastructure delivery.

Roads Minister, Richard Holden, confirmed: “The UK is a world leader in technology and innovation and we must use that strength to drive decarbonisation and the next generation of high-tech jobs that go alongside it.”

“We are supporting this vital agenda to help level up through £30M funding for ground-breaking projects and boosting regional connections to support growth.”

The minister added: “The government is determined to create good, well-paid jobs – via innovation and investment across the UK as we accelerate the road to net zero.”