By Chris King • 03 February 2023 • 0:17

History-making darts star passes away suddenly aged 31

Chinese darts star Momo Zhou, who made history by becoming the first woman to represent China in a televised PDC event, passed away suddenly aged only 31.

As confirmed this Thursday, January 2, by the PDC, Chinese darts star Momo Zhou passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 1, aged only 31. When competing in the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt in 2018, made history by becoming the first woman to represent China in a televised PDC event.

The PDC is saddened to learn that Momo Zhou has passed away, aged 31. Zhou made sporting history in June 2018, becoming the first woman to represent China in a televised PDC event at the World Cup of Darts.https://t.co/5lJRnKwhfy pic.twitter.com/zY4EaOM6PI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 2, 2023

“The PDC is saddened to learn that China’s former World Cup of Darts star Momo Zhou passed away on Wednesday, aged 31. Zhou made sporting history in June 2018, becoming the first woman to represent China in a televised PDC event at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt”, read a PDC statement.

The Professional Darts Corporation continued: “Teaming up with Xiaochen Zong, Zhou became the second female player to feature at the World Cup of Darts, after Anastasia Dobromyslova represented Russia in the 2010 edition”.

“The Chinese trailblazer won the hearts of the darting world on her big stage bow, cheekily celebrating a missed dart from their Swiss opponents during their first-round tie at the Eissporthalle. More recently, she generated headlines with a moment of magic in last year’s China Series A-League, producing a ‘perfect’ ten-darter in a victory over Jianjun Jia, despite suffering a bounce-out during the leg”, it added.

Their tribute concluded: “Zhou began her darting journey a decade ago, playing soft-tip darts in her hometown of Dandong, and within five years, she was representing her country on the sport’s biggest stage”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.