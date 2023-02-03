Exciting charity gala in Rojales set to raise money for hunger alleviation in Rwanda

By Betty Henderson • 03 February 2023 • 15:47

Educas organises regular fundraising events in Rojales and surrounding areas for health, education and welfare projects. Photo credit: ONG Educas (via Facebook)

A FABULOUS solidarity gala in Rojales is set to literally ‘make the world a better place’. The fundraising gala, set to be held on Sunday, February 26, will raise money for local NGO, Educas’ project fighting child malnutrition in Gikore, Rwanda.

The event will take place in the Capitol Theatre in Rojales from 5:30pm with an exciting array of entertainment and information about the charity and their project in Rwanda.

All money raised will go towards Educas’ project working on hunger alleviation. The NGO works on a variety of health, welfare and educational projects to make the work a better place.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, February 20 from several locations around the town including the Tourist Information Office, Papelería Leila and ‘La Tiza’ Modas y Complementos shop, as well as the box office on the evening. Tickets cost just €3 and will remain on sale until sold out.More information about the NGO, Educas can be found online at: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0n4PCQZnwfjSrCeGiyCAmfpqcjjGr23FDzMJFAbQo1oAsfymQA8b6megHPGzEJDLyl&id=100070232926349