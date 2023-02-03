Meme Tokens on a fairytale rise; Dogecoin, Floki, Big Eyes Coin taking over the Crypto Market

By EWN • 03 February 2023 • 10:45

Meme coins have gained appeal and a devoted following despite their rather insignificant beginnings. Some have experienced exponential growth, resulting in a meteoric rise in value within a few days or even hours. Coins that purport to be memes can have significant price swings and be very volatile. Due to this volatility, investors can make fantastic returns.

However, the cryptocurrency market has been on the rise lately, due to numerous factors, including the expanding acceptance of digital currency by different businesses, changes in monetary legislation, and huge opportunities in developed and emerging markets. For instance, the retail behemoth Walmart sought for a patent to utilise a digital coin connected with fiat cash, which would enable quicker and less expensive transactions, according to a filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The cryptocurrencies known as meme coins are based on sarcasm, puns, and jokes that are frequently used on social media. As two well-known meme coins on the market. We’ll examine some of the highest performing meme coins like Dogecoin, Floki and Big Eyes Coin in this article.

Dogecoin enjoying the Elon effect

Dogecoin has been the foremost memecoin and has kept on charting the course for other meme coins. Currently sitting 9th on the overall cryptocurrency ranking, Dovecoin has gone up by a whopig 8.34% in the last 7 days and increasing by over 30 percent in the last one month. However, it failed to build on that success after the close of business on Wednesday, going down by just 2%.

Experts have now attributed the massive success recorded by the meme coin to its affinity with billionaire businessman, Elon Musk. Tesla, his electric vehicle business, already accepts DOGE for some goods, and Musk has stated that SpaceX would do the same. The billionaire previously disclosed that he owned Dogecoin, Ether, and Bitcoin personally. He declared in June of last year that he would continue to promote and purchase DOGE. He stated in November that “Dogecoin to the Moon” after confirming in July that Tesla had not sold any DOGE.

Floki Inu: Racking up numbers despite “Burning the Bridge”

Floki Inu has been on a steady rise since te start of 2023, despite the controversial, much talked about voting to burn 5 trillion Floki coins. One of the main bridges in the Elon Musk-inspired meme coin Floki was recently voted down by the community.

The dog-themed coin has however, gone up by over 114% in the last 7 days, making it one of the best performing tokens, by percentage growth.

The bridge enables users to transfer Floki tokens with an Ethereum base to the BNB Chain. Since different blockchains are typically incompatible with one another, token transfers between networks require a ‘bridge’.

Big Eyes Coin grabs headlines with USD 21 Million Presale

New meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (Big) has announced itself big on the cryptocurrency market with one of the most impressive performances in recent times. The cat-themed coin has now notched an incredible USD 21 million, edging closer to its official launch.

With this presale performance, Big Eyes Coin has now become one of the most talked about tokens among industry experts and investors alike, showing a world of potential as it sets to go live in the near future.

Due to its strong team, numerous offers, and balanced investing ethos, “BIG” is a safe and reliable option in the cryptocurrency market. There is little cause for alarm because Big Eyes Coin has been named by industry insiders as the upcoming market leader in cryptocurrencies. Investors are now advised to take advantage of the 200% launch bonus and get more value for their investments since the currency debuts in the shortest amount of time.

Wait no longer! Take advantage of the limited time left and buy the BIG token to instantly treble your investment. Use this special offer code: “LAUNCHBIGEYES200”.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido