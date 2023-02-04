As Shiba Inu and Dai continue to shine, Big Eyes Coin sparkles with $21.5 million raised

By EWN • 04 February 2023 • 11:00

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dai (DAI) have transcended the cryptocurrency market since their creation. With their special features, they differ from each other but in a good way! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) looks to pursue the same path as Shiba Inu and Dai. But how did they get to where they are today? And will Big Eyes Coin be the one that’s guided by them?

Shiba Inu and its paws-itives

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralised meme coin (currently the second biggest meme coin in CoinMarketCap). Originating as a spoof of Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu was created by an anonymous entity. It’s also proof-of-stake, which requires less mining like the traditional proof-of-works. Even with this resulting in energy efficiency, the crypto collects donations that rescue Shiba Inu dogs (a partnership with the Shiba Inu Rescue Association). Shiba Inu has also revolutionised our ways of making payments. For example, a restaurant in Paris accepts payments with Shiba Inu coins. C’est la vie!

What does this all mean? For starters, Shiba Inu has become its own thing while constantly being compared to Dogecoin. The unique features help the coin stand on its own. If this sounds appealing to you, investing can potentially lead to a better outcome!

Dai is the corresponding Dollar

Dai (DAI) is a stablecoin, while also being Ethereum-based. Released in 2017, 1 Dai coin (which can rise and fall) equals $1 US dollar. Governed by the MakerDao and Maker Protocol, Dai operates on smart contracts, similar to Ethereum (ETH). Stablecoins aren’t common in the crypto market, hence why it’s tied (or pegged) with the US dollar. Dai is also special in its management; it’s not run by a private company. Alternatively, Dai is run by a decentralised autonomous organisation through the medium of a software protocol.

Dai is currently ranked #17 in CoinMarketCap, all while connecting its value to the US dollar. They can be purchased with Uniswap (UNI), so an investment in one of the biggest cryptos is potentially rewarding!

The Paw-Puss of Big Eyes

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency that’s emerging into the market. The PoS consensus mechanism sparks a reduction in carbon footprint, so it’s energy-efficient! It’s also cat-themed (purr-fect!). As well as being decentralised, Big Eyes Coin reduces its tax fees when trading. Ocean-based charities are assisted by the cryptocurrency; 5% of assets are put into a charity wallet which is later donated. With its current presale, Big Eyes Coin has garnered $21 million; making it the largest cryptocurrency presale in the last 2 years!

They’re just getting started! Big Eyes Coin plans to release NFTs in the future, where users can access exclusive content and events. The presale screams promising potential, investing can guide you to a perk. You can buy your own Big Eyes Coin here.

At Last

As we all know, fortune favours the brave! Subsequently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dai (DAI) have preserved in the beginning and made it to the top. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could join them too in becoming a huge force to be reckoned with!

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido