Could Big Eyes Coin outsell on the Meme Coin market beating Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 04 February 2023 • 11:30

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are presently sitting at top two on the meme cryptocurrency market ranking. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the brand new meme coin, could potentiallyovertake them both. Big Eyes Coin is increasing its reputation for community interaction, creating a space where people can engage and receive valuable and easy to understand information for people new to the cryptocurrency market as well as access to Big Eyes NFTS, its Sushi Crew forum and a say in the distribution of its Charity wallet.

Dogecoin: Reddits answer to Bitcoin

Developed by two Reddit online friends, Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer first launched Dogecoin in late 2013 as a humorous response to Bitcoin (BTC). Since the launch, the website received over a million interactions within the first month, ten thousand coins were mined and produced every minute. Dogecoin was designed to be “abundant” with 130 billion coins in circulation. One Dogecoin currently sits at 0.086 US dollars. The popular meme of the Shiba Inu, a well known Japanese breed of dog is what made this coin so popular. Its familiarity and the ‘relatability’ of the meme often used to express sarcasm and a lacerating irony.

Shiba Inu: Dogecoins decentralised cousin

Shiba Inu began as an Ethereum (ETH) based alternative to Dogecoin. Designed to carry out decentralised blockchain transactions and purchases. Similarly to Dogecoin it is designed to be abundant and have over one quadrillion coins in supply today. The Shiba Inu token ecosystem supports various projects such as NFT Art incubation and encourages the community to create apps such as ShibaSwapp allowing the users to exchange tokens. Unlike Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu token has the ability to be compatible with various Ethereum currencies, for example the coin on the tip of everyones tongue – Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin: The Dog Days Are Over

Big Eyes (BIG) is more than just a cute cartoon cat. Big Eyes Coin is a blockchain platform that is based on the Ethereum network. Big Eyes Coin could definitely be worth the long-term investment, as they aim to tackle ongoing issues such as ocean pollution. They have reserved 5% of the $200 Billion tokens specifically for charities investing in saving the oceans. Investors are almost guaranteed to see growth due to the Big Eyes Coin minimum two year investment allowance into the liquidity pool. Those interested are advised to invest early into the presale, with Big Eyes collecting 3.5 Million already, making it one of the strongest on the market yet!

Use code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 for a 200% launch bonus offer.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido