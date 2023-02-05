By Chris King • 05 February 2023 • 23:46

Epsom College head found dead on school grounds alongside husband and daughter

Emma Pattinson, the head of Epsom College was found dead at the posh school along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter.

Surrey Police are investigating today, Sunday, February 5, after 45-year-old Emma Pattinson, the head of Epsom College, was discovered dead on the grounds of the £42,000 per year Surrey school. The bodies of her 39-year-old husband George, and seven-year-old daughter Lettie were alongside her.

According to the force, no third-party involvement is suspected and they believe this is an ‘isolated incident’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

‘On behalf of Surrey Police, my team, and I, I first want to express my sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Emma, Lettie and George, as well as to the students and staff of Epsom College, for their tragic loss”, said Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey.

He continued: ‘I want to give my assurance that we will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place last night, and hope to be able to bring some peace in these traumatic circumstances. I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time’.

Epsom and Ewell’s Borough Commander, Inspector Jon Vale, commented: ‘We’re aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community”.

‘While this is believed to be an isolated incident, in the coming days, our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers, and the local community. I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues’, he added.

‘On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news’, said Dr Alastair Wells, Chair of the Board of Governors at Epsom College.

