By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 13:18

BREAKING NEWS: Thousands of people arrested over anti-government protests in Iran pardoned.

State media in Iran has reported that “tens of thousands” of prisoners linked to anti-government protests have been pardoned by the country´s Supreme Leader

The Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned thousands of prisoners who participated in anti-government protests in the country on Sunday, February 5.

The announcement of the pardons was made by the local state media which said, “Prisoners not facing charges of spying for foreign agencies, having direct contact with foreign agents, committing intentional murder and injury, committing destruction and arson of state property, or not having a private plaintiff in their case will be pardoned”, as cited by Reuters.

As per estimates made by the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 20,000 people were arrested in the country, after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish-Iranian woman.

Amini had died while in police custody, which sparked major anti-government protests in the country.

As per Iranian media, the pardons were announced by Khamenei to honour the 1979 Islamic revolution´s anniversary.

