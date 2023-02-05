Department of Tourism plans to recreate Medieval Murcia with virtual reality and 3D

Have you ever wondered what medieval towns used to look like? Wonder no more as the Department of Tourism presents a project to recreate Medieval Murcia with virtual reality and 3D.

The streets and neighbourhoods of medieval Murcia, the houses and the urban environment of that time, will soon be just a click away.

The Councillor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro Garcia Rex, confirmed: “The site of San Esteban and Monteagudo Castle are two of the main historical and cultural attractions of the municipality of Murcia and, through virtual reality, augmented reality and 3D, we will have the opportunity to see both sites in detail and in all their splendour”.

“The project aims to generate an immersive experience with the development of an application for mobile devices (Android and iOS) that will allow, through the use of new technologies, the visualisation in the form of virtual reconstruction of the different areas that make up each of the spaces. Gamification tools can even be included to make the visit easier for younger visitors.”