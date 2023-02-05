Reyes Maroto: “The extraordinary recovery of international tourism in 2022 shows the strength of the sector”

UPDATE: China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down 'spy balloon' Close
By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 15:39

The extraordinary recovery of international tourism in 2022 shows the strength of the sector". Image: Balasioiu Sorin Ionut / Shutterstock.com.

In 2022, 71.6 million international tourists visited Spain, spending 87.061 billion euros, up 86% and 95%, respectively, compared to 2019.

This means that Spain outperforms pre-pandemic data in terms of average spending and length of stay by international travellers.

The average stay of these travellers was 7.5 days in 2022, exceeding 7.1 days in 2019. The average spend of international tourists in Spain in 2022 was 10.5 per cent higher than in 2019. This is reflected in the data from the surveys on Tourist Movements at Borders (Frontur) and Tourist Expenditure (Egatur), published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

On Thursday, January 2, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, confirmed: “The data we know today confirms the strong recovery of the tourism sector in 2022. The expectations we had of recovering the majority of international tourists from before the pandemic have been fulfilled, but the most important thing is that spending and the average length of stay are growing, and this means an improvement in the quality and profitability of our sector.”

“The strength of the sector in complex contexts such as those we are experiencing and the effectiveness of the measures adopted by the Government have been demonstrated. According to our forecasts, tourism will complete its recovery in 2023, again reaching record figures in terms of tourists and spending.”

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

