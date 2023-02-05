Rumours about the possible resignation of Reznikov appeared against the backdrop of a scandal surrounding the Ministry of Defence. It flared up after the publication of a journalistic investigation about the supply of food to the army at inflated prices. Following that disclosure, Deputy Defence Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, and Bogdan Khmelnitsky, the Deputy Director of the State Procurement Department, were forced to resign. They were charged with corruption and obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On February 2, the media reported that Khmelnitsky and Shapovalov had been under arrest for two months. Also, the Ukrainian news outlet Strana reported that the National Police had charged Konstantin Slyusar, the adviser to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, in the case of supplying products to the army at inflated prices. ___________________________________________________________ Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.