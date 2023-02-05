By Chris King • 05 February 2023 • 22:01

Image of Oleksii Reznikov. Credit: Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Major General Kirill Budanov has replaced Oleksiy Reznikov as Ukrainian Defence Minister.

Sunday, February 5 at 10:00pm

As announced this evening, the Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Oleksiy Reznikov, has been removed from his post. His position will be taken by the current head of military intelligence, Major General Kirill Budanov.

The decision was announced by David Arakhamia, the head of the faction of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada. He added that Reznikov will move to a new job as the head of the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, which is currently headed by Pavel Ryabikin.



Posting on his Telegram channel, Arakhamia wrote: “Aleksey Reznikov, within the framework of the government, is being transferred to the post of Minister for Strategic Industries to strengthen military-industrial cooperation. Major General Kirill Budanov will head the Ministry of Defence, which is absolutely logical for wartime”.

Sunday, February 5 at 6:12pm

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said today, Sunday, February 5, that he was ready for any development of events regarding his alleged upcoming resignation from his post, as reported by ‘Ukrainian Truth’.

“I didn’t have any conversations that I should stop working in this position. I am ready for any development of events. I am by no means ashamed of what I did”, Reznikov is quoted as saying.

According to the sources of the publication, Reznikov is looking for a new position, but he will remain in the team of President Vladimir Zelenskyy. They suggested that he could be appointed as the Minister of Justice.

The news outlet reported that the Defence Ministry will subsequently be led by the current head of military intelligence (GUR), Kirill Budanov.

Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak revealed earlier that at the conciliation council of the Ukrainian parliament on February 4, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, announced personnel issues, as reported by tass.ru.

He added that the final list will be approved this evening at a meeting of the faction of the ruling Servant of the People party. According to Zheleznyak, Budanov may replace Reznikov as Defence minister.