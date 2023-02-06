UPDATE: At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
Elche city bus registered more than 9.9 million passengers during 2022

By Anna Ellis • 06 February 2023 • 13:15

The Councillor for Sustainable Mobility, Esther Diez. Image: Elche City Council.

This is an increase of 23.46 per cent over the previous year confirmed the Councillor for Sustainable Mobility, Esther Diez.

“These figures reflect the fact that citizens are returning to normality and making use of public transport after the pandemic,” said the councillor, who is convinced that 2023 will be a key year for increasing the number of passengers.

Diez assured that the percentages are similar in terms of the type of tickets used compared to previous years, with 60 per cent of people travelling free of charge and more than 20 per cent using season tickets.

Diez also stated that since the last four-month period of 2022, around 10 per cent of users have travelled with the 50 per cent discount and she is convinced that with this policy of reducing prices, the number of passengers using the passes will increase.

As for the use of the lines, the councillor pointed out that the B line, with 1,331,309 passengers, was the most used, followed by the D line with 1,223,270 and then the K1 with 1,203,919 and the K2 with 1,238,830.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

