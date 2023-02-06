First meeting of 2023 for Estepona Floral Art Club was an unqualified success

February’s demonstration will take place on Tuesday, February 21, at 3:00.PM at the El Paraiso Golf Club, Urb. El Paraiso, Ctra de Cadiz km 167 Estepona.

The demonstration will be given by Kathleen who is a keen gardener and a Northwest Area demonstrator in the UK, her demonstration is entitled ‘Old Friends and New trends’.

The meeting will start promptly at 3:00.PM.

Visitors will only be charged €15 so why not head down to the Floral Art Club demonstration and bring your friends to support the club and Kathleen.

For more information, please email [email protected]