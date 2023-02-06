UPDATE: At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
Trending:

First meeting of 2023 for Estepona Floral Art Club was an unqualified success

By Anna Ellis • 06 February 2023 • 13:50

First meeting of 2023 for Estepona Floral Art Club was an unqualified success. Image: Estepona Floral Art Club.

36 members and visitors enjoyed Penelope Harrison’s ‘Nature’s Bounty’ floral arrangements.

February’s demonstration will take place on Tuesday, February 21, at 3:00.PM at the El Paraiso Golf Club, Urb. El Paraiso, Ctra de Cadiz km 167 Estepona.

The demonstration will be given by Kathleen who is a keen gardener and a Northwest Area demonstrator in the UK, her demonstration is entitled ‘Old Friends and New trends’.

The meeting will start promptly at 3:00.PM.

Visitors will only be charged €15 so why not head down to the Floral Art Club demonstration and bring your friends to support the club and Kathleen.

For more information, please email [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading