Medieval mania in Orihuela as the city steps into the past for one weekend only

By Betty Henderson • 06 February 2023 • 11:29

Orihuela became a medieval market town, filled with hustle and bustle for its traditional festival over the weekend. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela (via Facebook)

ORIHUELA was unrecognisable to the 21st century visitor this weekend as the city transformed into a medieval market town. The 23rd edition of the event was declared open on Friday, February 3 before a weekend of festivities.

This year’s event saw more than 300 craft and food stalls line the streets of the city, offering their wares for passers-by to sample and purchase. As well as selling traditional artisan goods, stall owners held demonstrations and workshops for visitors to learn more about the city’s medieval past. Knights also battled it out in duels and birds of prey demonstrations entertained guests.

Medieval Orihuela was also brought to life by merchants in costume, parades and historical reenactments carried out by a theatre company. Families from all over the country enjoyed a fun day out while learning about the city’s past.

Over the weekend the city’s museums also offered longer opening hours and interesting exhibitions on different historical figures including King Alfonso X, allowing visitors to discover more about the city’s roots.