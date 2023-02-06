With rising electric bills it’s no wonder town halls are moving to alternative power sources

This will have a consequent impact on sustainability such as reducing electricity consumption and therefore the cost of it.

The project is worth more than €92,000.

The Mayor, Domingo Fernandez, emphasised that “with the installation of these more than 30,000 watts of solar energy we continue to transform and adapt our municipality to renewable energies. With the installation of solar panels in the Theatre, we are reducing the electricity consumption of the Theatre as well as the electricity bill on behalf of the Town Hall. Energy is supplied to the Theatre and the Town Hall, and the excess will be passed on to other municipal buildings such as the Virgen del Rio School”.

The council continues its commitment to renewable energies with various actions that are funded by Europe.